Welcome to the Frog Pond! If you're new here, make sure to visit our FAQ!

Aight. Got a new cafe and lounge set up. We’re at the midweek point once more. I hope you are all are doing okay. I thought I’d play a couple more vids from my grad school days.

This first one is from a DJ Spooky EP released in 1999:

This next one is from the Reich Remixed LP:

Tranquility Bass (Michael Kandel) died too young, but he did leave us behind with this masterpiece.

Sometimes we need to take a break and enjoy the little things. See you all around.

Cheers!