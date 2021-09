Image via Twitter screenshot

Hello again, and welcome to Simple Answers to Simple Questions! Today’s guest is Washington Post columnist Megan McArdle, who asks “If the GOP succeeds in destroying Roe v. Wade, how will it handle the fallout?”

Today’s simple answer: They won’t have to do anything, because people like Megan McArdle will bothsides and what-about the issue into incoherence.

This has been another episode of “Simple Answers to Simple Questions!” See you next time!