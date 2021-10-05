About The Author
Martin Longman
Martin Longman is the web editor of the Washington Monthly. He is also the founder of Booman Tribune and Progress Pond. Before joining the Monthly, Martin was a county coordinator for ACORN/Project Vote and a political consultant. He has a degree in philosophy from Western Michigan University.
Related Posts
look folks, a White House that is so crooked…
July 17, 2005
Josh Marshall is Right About Alex Pareene
August 9, 2021
The Country is Desperate for Stress Relief
July 30, 2020
Login
Donate
Choose the option below that works best for you.
Pass the infrastructure bill. Tell people if they want Democratic policies, well, they’re just going to have to go and vote for Democrats, otherwise we’re going to be stuck with Republicans like Mitch McConnell and Republicans-light like Manchin.
As I said in a previous post, the topline is not important to me because you can finagle and massage the numbers to sound higher or lower as necessary (change time frame of when things come in and don’t, what counts as spending and what counts as tax cuts/increases, etc). What is important is implementation structure, and if he insists on a means test of $50k or work requirements for the child tax credit I’m going to have to insist on walking away from everything. That should be the hard line. He can have his means test on some income… Read more »
At the end of the day, we need to pass the best bill(s) possible. Period. The goal is to help as many people as possible and improve things as much as possible. No bill is not better than an imperfect bill. We might not have any chance to pass anything in the next 2 to 6 years. This isn’t a game.