Prime content is available to paid members, please join us
About The Author
Martin Longman
Martin Longman is the web editor of the Washington Monthly. He is also the founder of Booman Tribune and Progress Pond. Before joining the Monthly, Martin was a county coordinator for ACORN/Project Vote and a political consultant. He has a degree in philosophy from Western Michigan University.
Related Posts
The GOP is Just for Social Conservatives Now
February 12, 2021
Pat Caddell’s Mixed Legacy Offers a Warning
February 19, 2019
Listen, Democrats. There is a Way to Win Rural Voters
December 3, 2020
Time to Exhale
November 6, 2020
Login
Donate
Choose the option below that works best for you.