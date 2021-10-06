Welcome to the Frog Pond! If you're new here, make sure to visit our FAQ!

In these stressful times, I seek out music that comforts me. This brief video of Gasper Nali certainly does that for me:

I’ve featured this video before. It’s been a while. We need a reminder of the creative spirit across the globe. It’s there. It’s alive. It’s well.

Here’s another version during a video tour Joss Stone was doing a number of years ago. I’ll give her credit for trying to get into the spirit of what Gasper was doing.

In the first video, you’ll get a commenter who gives you the guitar tabs needed to play this at home.

Cheers.