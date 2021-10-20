About The Author
Martin Longman
Martin Longman is the web editor of the Washington Monthly. He is also the founder of Booman Tribune and Progress Pond. Before joining the Monthly, Martin was a county coordinator for ACORN/Project Vote and a political consultant. He has a degree in philosophy from Western Michigan University.
Empires rise and crest and fall. After the fact, historians create stories to try to explain what happened but at the end of the day they’re just ideas. The arc of history remains unfathomable. We appear to be living through one of history’s conflation points, with two cultures emerging from one, going to war with one another and then probably creating something new. Really hard to predict how something like this goes. I’d not be surprised if we went through a time of authoritarian rule. I hope it doesn’t happen but it’s getting harder to see how we avoid it.… Read more »
The biggest problem? What’s the plan for the debt ceiling or voting rights? Leave it to Chucky and Mitch to fix er I guess.
Good post, as usual, Martin. We progressives need to wrap our heads and hearts around the fact that we’re getting at best a $2 trillion reconciliation bill that won’t have several of things we want and will have some things we don’t want. We also are getting at best a limited voting rights bill, and that only if Manchin, Sinema & company will vote to override the filibuster. (The fact that Schumer held a floor vote today is a somewhat promising sign that this may be possible.) As for Trump, it is beyond frustrating how slowly the prosecutors (DOJ, Fulton… Read more »