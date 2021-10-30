Welcome to the Frog Pond! If you're new here, make sure to visit our FAQ!

Hello again painting fans.

This week I will be continuing with the painting of Bodiam Castle in the UK. The photo that I’m using is seen directly below.



I’ll be using my usual acrylic paints on a 8×10 inch canvas panel.

When last seen the painting appeared as it does in the photo seen directly below.



Since that time I have continued to work on the painting.

I have made several changes for this week’s cycle. The castle walls have been repainted including the shadows. Below, the water has been revised with the start of many reflections to come. More for next week.



The current state of the painting is seen in the photo directly below.

I’ll have more progress to show you next week. See you then.