Youngkin won 1,668,000 votes which was 50.9% of the total. Trump won 1,962,000 votes which was 44% of the total. For instance, in Fairfax County, the governor’s race was 278K to 149K for McAuliffe. Last year it was 419K to 168K for Biden. It seems pretty clear that some of this is off-off year election and some of it was Democrats – even in the suburbs like Fairfax county – simply didn’t show up. How much of this is exhaustion from 4 years of fighting Trumpism and how much is frustration from a stalled agenda in DC, but if it… Read more »
100,000 more votes in Fairfax county and McAulliffe wins. Those voters exist, but they did not show up for McAullife.
Martin, you’ve stopped discussing antitrust and I wonder why. As you pointed out, it would seem to have a lot of resonance potential with rural voters. Would be a way of promising to take their interests seriously and do something to begin to revitalize small towns and Main Streets. Of course, the party would have to then follow through so I think the message needs to come from the top and on down ticket. We saw Elizabeth Warren give it a passing glance and then drop it, probably because it didn’t poll well. Of course it’s not going to poll… Read more »
Republicans shout: Democrats hate America! They hate your freedom! They want white people to feel guilt over things they didn’t do! They want to put you into re-education camps! They want to sterilize you with medical experiments! Democrats say, politely: we’d like to break up WalMart and Amazon, you know, the place y’all rural shits can actually buy stuff you need, because, uh, then somehow you’d have a better downtown Ruralstan where you can pay more for the exact same stuff you need. We’re in the very early stages of a full-on Civil War, where the objective goal should be… Read more »
From what little I’ve seen, this analysis holds up beyond Virginia, too. Democrats lost ground across the board in New Jersey too. While I’m all for evaluating election campaigns and trying to learn lessons from them about how to do better, I think it’s equally important not to overanalyze. Basically, these election results are pretty much exactly what happens every four years in NJ and VA. There’s a noticeable shift towards the party that doesn’t control the White House. If the economy’s bad (and 18 months into a pandemic qualifies as bad), there’s a larger shift to the “out” party.… Read more »
If the Republican Party owns the House, Senate, and Supreme Court in 2024, how do you see a post-election scenario play out where the Democrat has a slight majority in popular vote and slightly over 270 Electoral College votes?
There were likely multiple factors contributing to what happened this week. Even though CRT is not taught anywhere in the US many are not so sure and don’t want to take the chance, so race is still an issue. Then there is the disfunction of the democrats and inability to pass anything meaningful and may never get there. Not surprising I doubt they will ever work it out, including where CRT fits, and so this will carry over to the next election. Fighting with those two jackasses won’t help. I also think McAuliff was not a particularly good candidate. Trump… Read more »
To me, the thing that stands out about Virginia is the nincompoop who was interviewed about CRT. He was against it, dammit, and that was the #1 issue for him. Commentator asked him what CRT was; he hadn’t the faintest idea, and the more he talked the more obvious it was. But he was engaged, and enraged, and Youngkin got his vote. Republican messaging is always emotionally engaging, even emotionally manipulative. It gets people to the polls. Democratic messaging is, if anything, too respectful of voters’ emotional boundaries–a trait I find admirable on a personal level, but I no longer… Read more »
I think Rachel Maddow put last in perspective better than anyone. It wasn’t a bad night. After a Democrat wins the White House Democrats always lose New Jersey and Virginia Governor’s races. Yet last night they only lost one of them. I mean, weren’t the Democrats trying to hold the governor’s position in Virginia for 12 straight years. Isn’t that always an uphill struggle. And yet they only lost by by two. Not for nothing, in New Jersey Murphy did what no Democrat has done in 44 years. He won re-election. And did it as a progressive. I think people… Read more »
I guess what I see is that if there are enough “Democratic-voters-if-Trump-is-President” and “I’ll vote Democratic if I can put down my phone long enough to mail in/get to the polls” that Virginia will allow a Republican to win the Governorship, how’s that going to play out in 2022 when it’s been 2 long years since Trump was on a ballot anywhere, and the Democratic Party has accomplished essentially nothing in 2 years because Manchin is a Maverick™ and Sinema is For Sale? 2022 is the real important election, perhaps more important than 2020 in a long-term view. As I… Read more »