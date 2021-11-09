About The Author
Martin Longman
Martin Longman is the web editor of the Washington Monthly. He is also the founder of Booman Tribune and Progress Pond. Before joining the Monthly, Martin was a county coordinator for ACORN/Project Vote and a political consultant. He has a degree in philosophy from Western Michigan University.
A few thoughts. AOC might as well be an 11th Dimensional Being compared to most of her colleagues. She uses Twitter to brutally throatstomp most of the fascists she works with. It’s a beautiful sight to see, and she’s the kind of politician that deserves support and respect from everyone, whether you agree or disagree with her. She is an absolute bootstrapper, extremely intelligent, and clearly cares about people. Clone her and put her in every government position, last week. The people who use AOC as a punching bag are literally stochastic terrorists. They would love to incite someone to… Read more »