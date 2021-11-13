Welcome to the Frog Pond! If you're new here, make sure to visit our FAQ!

Hello again painting fans.

This week I will be continuing with the painting of Bodiam Castle in the UK. The photo that I’m using is seen directly below.



I’ll be using my usual acrylic paints on a 8×10 inch canvas panel.

When last seen the painting appeared as it does in the photo seen directly below.



Since that time I have continued to work on the painting.

I have pushed things ahead for this week’s cycle. Note the shadowed areasof the castle, now appearing in a darker color. I have continued to refine the castle, now with revised walls and new details. Below, the water has received more detail with much more to come.

The current state of the painting is seen in the photo directly below.



I’ll have more progress to show you next week. See you then.