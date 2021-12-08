Welcome to the Frog Pond! If you're new here, make sure to visit our FAQ!

This time around, I will introduce you to the soundscapes of Nala Sinephro. You can learn more about her here. what follows is her current LP:

If you like experimental jazz and electronic music, and need something to just chill out to, this collection will treat you right.

I’ll hopefully have more for you next week. In the meantime, I hope you all are doing okay. I don’t often have replies, so I just assume all is well. Maybe it is. Maybe it isn’t. I know I’ve been through a few rough patches lately. Hang in there. Music is the healing force of the universe, as Albert Ayler reminded us many decades ago.

Cheers!