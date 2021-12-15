Welcome to the Frog Pond! If you're new here, make sure to visit our FAQ!

Ever wonder what would happen if members of Tangerine Dream and Kraftwerk had formed a sort of electronic supergroup? Chris and Cosey went there in the early 1980s. The two Throbbing Gristle alums recorded quite a bit of experimental electronic music following Throbbing Gristle’s breakup. Some of their work is very much influenced by their former band. And then they drop something relatively accessible from this track, which appeared on their Elemental 7 LP:

Enjoy. This space is here for discussion outside of the usual political sphere if you want it.

Cheers.