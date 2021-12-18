Welcome to the Frog Pond! If you're new here, make sure to visit our FAQ!

Hello again painting fans.

This week I will be continuing with the painting of a scene near New Paltz, New York in the Hudson Valley. The photo that I’m using (My own from a recent visit.) is seen directly below.



I’ll be using my usual acrylic paints on a 5×7 inch canvas panel.

When last seen the painting appeared as it does in the photo seen directly below.



Since that time I have continued to work on the painting.

I have now begun to define the building and the ridge beyond. That large bush to the left is going to take some work, a subject for future installments. Some good progress.

The current state of the painting is seen in the photo directly below.



I’ll have more progress to show you next week. See you then.