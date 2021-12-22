Welcome to the Frog Pond! If you're new here, make sure to visit our FAQ!

Happy Festivus! Actually, Festivus is not until Thursday, but I figure we might as well start the celebration early. Of course, for inspiration, the story of Festivus is important.

So, let’s celebrate. Let’s especially air some grievances – maybe not at each other or our friends and families, but maybe find some political and media personalities who are more deserving. Let’s just say I have my share of grievances to air.

However you celebrate the Holiday Season, may the spirit of Festivus be a small part of it. A Festivus for the rest of us!

Cheers!