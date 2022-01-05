Welcome to the Frog Pond! If you're new here, make sure to visit our FAQ!

A.R.Kane released a number of recordings during their time together in the late 1980s and into the early 1990s. They seemed to be tuned into the same vibe as Jesus and Mary Chain, just that A.R.Kane never quite found the same commercial success. They could top the indie charts back in their heyday, though, and the duo have separately been busy making music. The music is hard to characterize, and so I would simply say that they drew from a variety of influences and were willing to experiment quite a bit. This video is of a song called Crazy Blue, which seems to mix in some jazz fusion and funk with some dissonant guitar noise and vocals that at times seem obscured by the music itself. I enjoyed quite a bit of their work back in the day. This is probably one of my favorites.

Cheers!