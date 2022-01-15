Welcome to the Frog Pond! If you're new here, make sure to visit our FAQ!

Hello again painting fans.

This week I will be continuing with the painting of a scene near New Paltz, New York in the Hudson Valley. The photo that I’m using (My own from a recent visit.) is seen directly below.



I’ll be using my usual acrylic paints on a 9×9 inch canvas panel.

When last seen the painting appeared as it does in the photo seen directly below.



Since that time I have continued to work on the painting.

I have now completed the dirt path to the structure as well as the field in front. To the right rear, the foliage has been revised. The painting is now complete. Note the final photo is a bit darker and more representative of the actual painting. Credit this to my bad photography.

The current and final state of the painting is seen in the photo directly below.



I’ll have a new painting to show you next week. See you then.