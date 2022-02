Welcome to the Frog Pond! If you're new here, make sure to visit our FAQ!

Let’s focus on some topical comedy:

Colbert is on point. We are all Ukrainians now.

John Oliver is back, and he’s also on point.

As someone who is bored by the culture wars that the Traditionals and Boomers finds more than tedious, I appreciate John Oliver. Moral panics just suck.

Cheers!