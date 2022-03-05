Welcome to the Frog Pond! If you're new here, make sure to visit our FAQ!

Hello again painting fans.

This week I will be continuing with the painting of the Sedona, Arizona scene. The photo that I’m using (My own from a recent visit.) is seen directly below.



I’ll be using my usual acrylic paints on a 5×7 inch canvas panel.

When last seen the painting appeared as it does in the photo seen directly below.



Since that time I have continued to work on the painting.

Changes for this week’s cycle include several revisions to the far rear. Note that the two buttes are no repainted with rock layer details. I have also completed the hills/buttes in the far distance. The painting is now completed.

The current and final state of the painting is seen in the photo directly below.



I’ll have a new painting to show you next week. See you then.