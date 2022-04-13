Welcome to the Frog Pond! If you're new here, make sure to visit our FAQ!

I’ll start with one of the more experimental tracks to come off of Wire’s 3rd LP, 154 (released in 1979):

I’ve thought about this song a bit as the atrocities in Bucha, Mariupol, and elsewhere across Ukraine at the hands of an invading Russian army come into increasingly sharper view. The proverbial other window might have a nicer view, but the atrocities (even if as individuals we may feel powerless to do much, if anything over) are what we need to view and refuse to look away.

Colbert from a couple days ago:

I’ve been a bit late on posting these in recent weeks. I’ve been spread a bit more thin than planned. Thanks for your patience. Cheers!