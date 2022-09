Welcome to the Frog Pond! If you're new here, make sure to visit our FAQ!

Hi everyone. It’s another busy midweek. I’ve been a fan of Bjork for a long while now. She was the lead singer for The Sugarcubes when they had their breakout hits around the end of the 1980s. That band was a breath of fresh air. Her solo work since is nothing short of fascinating. For now, I just want to share with you a video of Bjork describing the inner workings of a standard TV set from the late 1980s. It’s certainly whimsical.

Cheers!