Hi everyone! It’s been a minute. Lately, I feel lucky to be able to post something new every couple weeks. I hope that is about to change, but I really don’t want to try to write any checks I can’t cash. Let’s see how things go.

In honor of Tucker Carlson’s demise, I thought that at least the song title for this video was fitting:

As always, the bar is open and the jukebox is filled with an unlimited number of tunes. If you feel like leaving a comment, I am always grateful. If not, I get it. You do you. I’ll be back in a week or two.

Cheers.