Greetings! It’s that time of the week again. It may be unbearably hot outdoors, but as long as the a/c keeps running, I’ll be just fine.

This week will be a bit of a tribute to the late Sinead O’Connor who passed away today. I first heard of her thanks to a mention in Tower Records’ Pulse! magazine, back when that was still a thing. I ended up spending part of my next paycheck on her first LP (though by no means the last album I’d purchase), The Lion and the Cobra. That would have been right at the end of 1987. I have it stored somewhere, and I still treasure it. Her voice was as unique as her appearance, and I was impressed. Most folks remember her for her monster hit single, “Nothing Compares 2 U”. I’d like to remember her from that first moment I heard her sing. Here’s but one example, from her first LP:

She’d end up being effectively marginalized after her controversial 1992 SNL appearance, which was more than a little unfortunate. She kept writing, performing, and collaborating over the years. The sheer scope of abuse at the hands of clergy while Popes continued to look the other way eventually came out, and I think she was vindicated. She was outspoken about a lot of injustices in her native Ireland, and also in later years outspoken about her own psychological health struggles. I will be among many who will miss her voice.

