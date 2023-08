Welcome to the Frog Pond! If you're new here, make sure to visit our FAQ!

Welcome to another Midweek Cafe and Lounge. Here’s Willie Nelson teaming up with Sinead O’Connor to cover “Don’t Give Up”:

This was something I believe happened right after Sinead had been made persona non grata after her appearance on SNL. As much as I love the original Peter Gabriel/Kate Bush version, there’s something about this version that warms my heart.

Sláinte!