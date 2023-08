Welcome to the Frog Pond! If you're new here, make sure to visit our FAQ!

Happy midweek! This time I will leave you with an audio track of a band I really enjoyed a lot right around the mid-1980s:

Regrettably, the band would split up not long after this album was released. It’s a shame. They seemed to be nearing their peak, rather than fizzling out creatively. Plus, Dif Juz were one of a handful of bands that were the forerunners for post-rock bands that would come after (e.g., Tortoise). Anyway, enjoy some chillout music.

Cheers.