Hello again painting fans.

This week I will be continuing with the painting of the northern Arizona scene. The photo that I’m using (My own from a recent visit.) is seen directly below.



I’ll be using my usual acrylic paints on a 6×6 inch canvas panel.

When last seen the painting appeared as it does in the photo seen directly below.



Since that time I have continued to work on the painting.

For this week’s cycle I have heavily revised the sky.

The current state of the painting is seen in the photo directly below.



I’ll have more progress to show you next week. See you then.