In the third episode of the Progress Podcast, Brendan and I touch on a variety of things, including student loan relief, running marathons, and calling the staff of Sen. Kyrstem Sinema. Brendan has a take on Brent Terhune and the Oliver Anthony phenomenon, and we both discuss Ron DeSantis’s Army of the Socially Awkward. Plus, there’s a breakdown of the eight candidates who jumped out of the clown car to participate in the first Republican presidential debate in Milwaukee. Listen in to hear who I thought won and why.

Some other highlights include discussing Bible verses with Tim Scott, shirtless tennis and 9/11 conspiracies with VIVAKE THE FAKE Ramaswamy, the 14th Amendment with Asa Hutchinson and college bong hits with Bill Clinton.

