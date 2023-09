Welcome to the Frog Pond! If you're new here, make sure to visit our FAQ!

Every once in a while I’ll go through my old records and feel a bit nostalgic. Blue Nile dropped their first LP around 1984. Their first video got some time in the rotation around that time. It brings back found fond memories:

They tended to take their sweet time recording new records, and then CDs. All of them had plenty of critical acclaim, if not quite the sales the record company execs might have wanted. I know something is good when I hear it. This is the good stuff.

Cheers.