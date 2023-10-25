Welcome to the Frog Pond! If you're new here, make sure to visit our FAQ!

Howdy! Another midweek has arrived. I haven’t done an opening monologue post in a long time. A lot of that was due to the screenwriters’ strike, which kept late night talk show hosts off the air. Thankfully that strike went well for the screenwriters, so we have late night talk back. This one is very current, and has plenty of funny bits (as long as you can stand the occasional ranting of Hair Fuhrer):

Plenty of good times. Hey. This space is yours. Post some videos. Say hello.

I’ll see you all around. Cheers.