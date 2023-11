Welcome to the Frog Pond! If you're new here, make sure to visit our FAQ!

Greetings! I hope you all have been enjoying the week. This time around, I thought I go with something a bit more serious. Seth Meyers recently had Rachel Maddow on, in part to promote her new book, Prequel, but also just to speak about a number of topics of concern right now. She always makes an interesting guest on any talk show, and she does well here.

Of course, this being a late night talk show, expect moments of humor, along with an intelligent conversation.

Cheers!