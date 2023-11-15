We’re live with the sixth episode of the Progress Pondcast. I’ve been sick for a month, so it was a lot of effort to put this one together. I hope you give it a listen. Brendan and I discuss new Speaker of the House Mike Johnson and his porn habits and struggles to fund the government. We also take a look back at the Blue Wave elections with a focus on Pennsylvania and Virginia. And we have a long deep discussion of the situation in Israel and Gaza. You’ll definitely want to hear that. I think it’s the best thing we’ve done on the Pondcast so far.

