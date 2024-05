Welcome to the Frog Pond! If you're new here, make sure to visit our FAQ!

Happy May Day, everyone! I have been in a David Bowie mood as of late when I have been commuting back and forth from work. So this time around, here’s a live performance of “Station to Station” from late 1978. It features Adrian Belew early on in his tenure as a member of Bowie’s recording and touring band.

Cheers!

See you next week.