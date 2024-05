Welcome to the Frog Pond! If you're new here, make sure to visit our FAQ!

Howdy! We are halfway through the week, and today is another day ending in y. I used to listen to R.E.M. a bit many moons ago. Any of us are fans undoubtedly have a favorite album, and I certainly have mine, which was Document. Although the LP spawned several hits, this unsung track was the one that caught my attention:

I’ll try to have more if time permits. Between a lot of work-related matters and several rounds of severe weather, that may or may not be doable. Cheers!