Greetings! I hope you all are well. I am still recovering from spending a week out of town at work. I won’t bog you down with the details but I did have my most serious medical emergency to date. I’ll be okay. Nothing to worry about.

Today I am going to give you a trio of songs by Brian Eno from his 1975 Another Green World LP, with footage from an early 1970s sci-fi film called Solaris. The footage shown on this video was shot in Tokyo to give the sci-fi film more of a futuristic feel.

The combination works. I love it when I find obscurities like this one. Enjoy. Cheers.