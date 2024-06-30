You can listen to Episode 12 on Apple or Spotify. I ask that you do, especially if you want to know my reaction to President Joe Biden’s performance in the debate. It took me some time to decide what I thought, which is why I didn’t rush off to give one more hot take. Brendan and I discuss the debate, the common reactions, the different possibilities with pros and cons, and we don’t ultimately agree.

We’d also like to announce that we set up a Patreon page for the pondcast, and ask that you become a member, paying or otherwise. We definitely need some financial support to be able to produce a regular podcast, and I think it’s important that we’re able to add our voices to the discussion in these crazy times and this most consequential election cycle. As you can see from the election results on Sunday in France, the fascists are on the march. We are all in big, big trouble, and we need to speak out and organize while we still can. Any little thing you can contribute will be appreciated and put to good use.

If you like and subscribe to the pondcast, that will also help us add listeners, which is important. Everything we hold dear is currently at stake and deeply imperiled, and needless to say, things are not going well. I need your moral support, too, to help keep my chin up and continue to do this each and every day. Thanks so much!