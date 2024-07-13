Welcome to the Frog Pond! If you're new here, make sure to visit our FAQ!

Hello again painting fans.

This week I will be continuing with the painting of FDR’s home in New York’s Hudson Valley. I’m painting from my photo from a recent visit, seen directly below.



I’ll be using my usual acrylic paints on a 5×7 inch canvas panel.

When last seen the painting appeared as it does in the photo seen directly below.



Since that time I have continued to work on the painting.

I have now started to paint several areas on the canvas including the sky and trees3. More to come next week.

The current state of the painting is seen in the photo directly below.



I’ll have more progress to show you next week. See you then.

