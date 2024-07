Welcome to the Frog Pond! If you're new here, make sure to visit our FAQ!

Hello, hello! It’s that time again. I’ve really been in a retro mood, so here’s an accoustic song from Jethro Tull’s Stormwatch LP:

A good 45 years have passed since this song was recorded, and it still sounds remarkable today.

The bar is open and the jukebox is ready.

Cheers!