Welcome to the Frog Pond! If you're new here, make sure to visit our FAQ!

Hello again painting fans.

This week I will be continuing with the painting of FDR’s home in New York’s Hudson Valley. I’m painting from my photo from a recent visit, seen directly below.



I’ll be using my usual acrylic paints on a 5×7 inch canvas panel.

When last seen the painting appeared as it does in the photo seen directly below.



Since that time I have continued to work on the painting.

I have now started the lawn and tree to the left. Further, I have added details to the tree to the rear and foreground bush.

000000000000000//

The current state of the painting is seen in the photo directly below.

I’ll have more progress to show you next week. See you then.