We liked doing Episode 13 with Bill Hangley Jr. so much that we asked him to come back for a second podcast, or pondcast, as we call them in these parts. It’s the third episode we’ve done with a guest and I think Brendan and I prefer it this way so expect more guests in the future. Bill is a longtime Philadelphia journalist and musician who recently did a guest post here at the Pond: The Case of Kamala. In part one, he joined us to discuss that piece and the controversy over President Biden possibly dropping out, which he did about an hour after we finished recording. Much of what Bill discussed turned out to be pretty prescient, as Harris was received with a lot of enthusiasm. Another purpose for Bill joining us was to promote his amazing new song: For My Father, Who Loves the Law. Please give it a listen. I think it’s great and I love Bill’s singing voice.

A tremendous amount of consequential things happened between Part One and Part Two, which is available on Spotify and Apple, among other podcasting networks. Biden dropped out, Trump was almost assassinated, J.D. Vance became associated with living room furniture and dolphin sex. Bill, Brendan and I discuss those developments and a lot more. Not that I think it’s ideal, but this is a long episode because once we got talking we didn’t want to shut up. I think Bill has a refreshing and basically optimistic take on things, and he’s really insightful. Discussing the comparative bumpiness of Vance’s rollout compared to Harris’s, he says, “It’s hard to roll out when you have square wheels.” Quips like that are what makes it such a pleasure to talk to Bill about all the events of the day. His take on the Democratic vice-presidential contenders is fascinating, as are his thoughts on Trump’s decision to attack Harris as only recently black.

We’d also like to announce that we set up a Patreon page for the pondcast, and ask that you become a member, paying or otherwise. We definitely need some financial support to be able to produce a regular podcast, and Brendan puts in a lot of work to edit these pondcasts into shape. Also please like and subscribe to the pondcasts because that helps grow our audience.

I hope you enjoy listening as much as we enjoyed making it. Until next time…