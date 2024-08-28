Welcome to the Frog Pond! If you're new here, make sure to visit our FAQ!

Howdy! I hope you are all getting through yet another long week. It’s been a while since I dropped some jazz, so this week I am sharing a video I found of Electric Barbarian (a Dutch band active during the aughts and at the start of the 2010s before apparently disbanding) performing live at a jazz festival in 2010:

They’re a band I would have especially wanted to see when they had Gylan Kain (formerly of The Last Poets) as their resident poet/rapper. Alas, it was not to be. By the time I finally had some opportunities to visit the EU and the Netherlands specifically, they had stopped performing. But I do have a couple of the CDs, and memories of playing some of their songs on a radio show.

Cheers!