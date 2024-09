Welcome to the Frog Pond! If you're new here, make sure to visit our FAQ!

Here’s a blast from the past. What do you get when you mix the classic tunes of Led Zeppelin, an Elvis impersonator, and a distinctively reggae rhythm section? Yes, you guessed it: Dread Zeppelin. We had some very quirky acts out in the Los Angeles area right around the end of the 1980s:

The bar is open and the jukebox is ready.

Cheers.