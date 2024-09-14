Welcome to the Frog Pond! If you're new here, make sure to visit our FAQ!

Hello again painting fans.

This week I will be continuing my painting of Navajo Bridge near the Arizona/Utah border. My recent photo is seen below.



I’ll be using my usual acrylic paints on a 5×7 inch canvas panel.

When last seen, the painting appeared as it does directly below.



I’ve been away and made only limited progress this week. I’ve added some preliminary paint to the left side of the river.

The current state of the painting is seen in the photo directly below.



I’ll have more progress to show you next week. See you then.