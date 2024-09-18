Welcome to the Frog Pond! If you're new here, make sure to visit our FAQ!

Howdy! How are you all doing? Here’s a tune that seems as timely as ever:

I would have heard this song on the radio around autumn 1981. The steel guitar solo is very David Gilmour-inspired. The keyboard intro was haunting. If Tom Cochrane’s vocal style had been closer to either Roger Waters or David Gilmour, I might have mistaken this song as an outtake from The Wall recording sessions.

The bar is open and the jukebox selections are limited only by your imagination. Drop by and say hey if you get a chance. Cheers!