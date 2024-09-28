Welcome to the Frog Pond! If you're new here, make sure to visit our FAQ!

Hello again painting fans.

This week I will be continuing my painting of Navajo Bridge near the Arizona/Utah border. My recent photo is seen below.



I’ll be using my usual acrylic paints on a 5×7 inch canvas panel.

When last seen, the painting appeared as it does directly below.



Surprise. I’ve changed the color of the river. It looks more conventional but more believable to my “style” of painting. I’ve also revised the distant rear and the left side cliff.

The current state of the painting is seen in the photo directly below.



I’ll have more progress to show you next week. See you then.