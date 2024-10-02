Welcome to the Frog Pond! If you're new here, make sure to visit our FAQ!

Howdy! I hope you are all doing great. This week, I’ll get things started off with Nico appearing at CBGB back in 1979, singing an old song originally recorded during her brief stint with the Velvet Underground:

In some of my circles in college, she was considered one of the greats. I happen to concur. She may not have a lot of vocal range, but she wrings a lot of meaning and emotion from the songs she’d perform. Arguably, she was goth before goth.

Okay. The bar is open and the jukebox is limited by your imagination.

Cheers!