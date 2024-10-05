Welcome to the Frog Pond! If you're new here, make sure to visit our FAQ!

Hello again painting fans.

This week I will be continuing my painting of Navajo Bridge near the Arizona/Utah border. My recent photo is seen below.



I’ll be using my usual acrylic paints on a 5×7 inch canvas panel.

When last seen, the painting appeared as it does directly below.



Since that time I have continued to work on the painting.

I have revised the left side wall a bit with more prominent shadows. The painting is now finished.

The current and final state of the painting is seen in the photo directly below.



I’ll have a new painting to show you next week. See you then.