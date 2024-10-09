Welcome to the Frog Pond! If you're new here, make sure to visit our FAQ!

Howdy! I hope you all are well. This week’s post will feature a track by Miles Davis, as a tribute to my dad who would have turned 91 today. Thursday would have been my parents’ 60th anniversary. My dad introduced me to a lot of culture for which I am still grateful. That included music. He and I shared an appreciation for the work of Miles Davis. We both gravitated toward different eras of Miles’ work, but let’s face it – that signature trumpet style remained recognizable regardless of the era.

Flamenco Sketches is a good choice because my dad and I both enjoyed Kind of Blue, and also because this song invites contemplation. Take care.