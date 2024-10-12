Hello again painting fans.
This week I will be starting a new painting. It is a Grand Canyon scene. The photo that I’m using (My own from a recent visit.) is seen directly below.
I’ll be using my usual acrylic paints on a 6×6 inch canvas panel.
I started my sketch using my usual grind, duplicating the grid I made over a copy of the photo itself. Over this I added some preliminary paint.
The current state of the painting is seen in the photo directly below.
I’ll have more progress to show you next week. See you then.