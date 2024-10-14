The last time I spoke with you, I was discussing how I hit a deer in my car. Since that time, a dear uncle of mine passed away and one of my closest friends who has been in the hospital took a turn for the worse and has been fighting for his life. It’s been a rough spell, and my efforts to find some distraction in sports haven’t been working out. The New York Giants lost another heartbreaker tonight, and this afternoon my son’s travel soccer team was robbed by poor officiating and eliminated from a tournament in the semifinals.

Whenever I’ve peaked at the political news, it has only heightened my stress level. There’s the domestic stuff related to the upcoming election and also the devastation from two huge hurricanes. Events in Ukraine and Israel aren’t showing any signs of improvement or much cause for optimism.

Maybe you can understand why I haven’t been writing over the last several days. I know it’s not just me but all of us who need a break. A lucky break. I guess we’ll get some clarity on where humanity stands in about three weeks. I’d like for the news to be good. I’m kind of invested in this whole humanity thing and it’s a little confusing and demoralizing that about half the American electorate is really only invested in bullshit.

My feelings on this really won’t change no matter who wins the election. But one way lies hope and the other some kind of unimaginable abyss.

The only solace I feel right now is that there isn’t too much more time to wait.