Howdy. It has been one heck of a week, and I imagine things are only going to be more hectic and tense. I have some theme music from David Bowie’s Scary Monsters LP:

It’s No Game is the same song with the vocals changed and some facets of the instrumentation (including who plays the guitar solo – Fripp for Pt. 1 and Alomar for Pt. 2). Parts 1 and 2 serve as bookends for the album. The intensity that you feel in Part 1 is replaced with an air of resignation in Part 2. In some ways, that makes Part 2 the more disturbing version.

I know – we probably don’t need any more nightmares right now, but the truth is that it’s no game and we’d best not pretend otherwise.

Cheers.