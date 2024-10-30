Welcome to the Frog Pond! If you're new here, make sure to visit our FAQ!

Howdy. We have one last Wednesday before election day, and then the turmoil that follows. I never know if this video will be an unintended harbinger of some sort, but one member of my family was drumming professionally in southern California back in the late 1980s up until about the mid-1990s, and Vinnie Colaiuta was one of her favorite drummers to watch perform live. We went and saw his band at the time play a gig at Catalina’s just days before the LA riots of 1992. Get past the tense atmosphere outside the club in that moment, Vinnie was in top form and was just amazing to watch. Here’s a video from 2006 at Catalina’s.

The bar is open and the jukebox is limited by your imagination. Hang in there everyone. Cheers.